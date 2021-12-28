“THE 2.8 CANT GET WHAT GOD GAVE ME” – MACKY 2

Prior to the heated 2021 General election Kalandaya Music Promotions signed a lot of talented artists.

While the contractual terms and conditions of these artists remain discreat to the general public , a lot of them received a lot of backlash from their fans for merely offering services to political parties.

And while the lable now still houses musicians such as the Orga Family who have openly sided with political parties, those who received huge verbal and cyber a#$ whooping backlash from their fans was Macky 2 , Slap Dee and Yo Maps until they apologized (After a bit of resistance for business purposes).

The Baclash was coming from the population who by then assumed the artists betrayed them by opting to sing for political parties .

It has been 4 months after the 2021 election and Macky 2 believes some of his fans still treat him with a pinch of salt but he seems to care less in the latest 2021 Mzenga Man end of year Cypher where he has brushed them off .

In the last verse just after upcoming talented hiphop artist Dismo , Macky 2 says “The 2.8 still ain’t forgive me but still they can’t get what God already gave me .”

He goes on to say the National Broadcaster ZNBC still love the way he tells his vision .

“Even ZNBC still love the way I tell a vision (Television).” He raps .

A lay person would think the Kopala Lyrical genius is just playing with words (Bars) , but No! He simply means the National Broadcaster still plays his music despite the post ELECTION cyber fracas.

He has shut down the Cypher with a statement that “There is no love without hate in this hell’s Kitchen.”

Macky 2’s musical career is traced from Chingola at Danger Zone studios where he rose to where he is today .

