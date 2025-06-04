The $20million Saga; USA Ambassador is “Evil”-Sureshi Desai

Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Board chairperson Suresh Desai has called USA Ambassador Michael Gonzalez “Evil”.

Gonzales disclosed that Zambia procured highly overpriced maize from Tanzania at 48 percent above the market price.

He also said the US government had donated over US$20 million in aid towards the maize purchase, which had reportedly not yet reached its intended beneficiaries as the bulk of the maize had not been delivered.

Desai is also a former Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries.