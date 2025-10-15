BREAKING NEWS! The 4 African teams going in for the World Cup playoffs are Cameroon, Nigeria, DR Congo and Gabon!





According to CAF, FIFA rankings shall determine who faces who. CAF says the latest FIFA rankings set to be released on October 23rd will determine the pairings, with the best ranked facing the least ranked , while the middle two face each other.





At the moment, as per current FIFA rankings, Nigeria (45th) shall face Gabon (79th), while Cameroon (52nd) faces DR Congo (60th). A change in the order is not expected.





Note that the play-offs will take place on neutral ground in Morocco in November and they shall be single ties. The two winners from both games shall face off in a final and the winner of the final shall then go and compete with teams from other confederations for a World Cup ticket.



Ade Divine