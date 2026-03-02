‎The 9 MPs who endorsed HH are not PF members – Kambwili

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎PF central committee member Chishimba Kambwili says the August 13 election will only be qualified to be called an election if the PF participates in it.



‎And Kambwili said the 9 PF members of parliament from Eastern Province, who over the weekend endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema were no longer PF members after they were expelled from the party.



‎In an interview over the weekend, Kambwili said the election could not qualify the democratic tenets of being called an election if

