THE 94% ILLUSION: ZAMBIA’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING REQUIRES DEEPER SCRUTINY- Sensio Banda

THE 94% ILLUSION: ZAMBIA’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING REQUIRES DEEPER SCRUTINY

​Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane’s assertion that 94% of Zambia’s eligible debt has been restructured, based on the official creditors’ Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), paints an overly optimistic picture that warrants critical scrutiny. While an MoU is a vital step, equating it with completed “restructuring” conflates an agreement in principle with legal and financial finality.

​The Minister’s defense rests on the premise that the MoU represents the successful restructuring of 94% of the debt. This position is flawed on many fronts:

1. The Minister’s Claim: The MoU signifies 94% completion because creditors collectively agreed to the financial terms, and the bilateral agreements are merely a “legal translation.”



​

However, MoU is non-binding in itself; it sets the stage for the binding bilateral agreements. The actual debt restructuring is only finalized when the individual, legally binding bilateral agreements are signed and executed. Until all bilateral agreements are concluded and implemented, the process is incomplete, and the threat of default or complications remains. The Minister himself admitted that only 57% of the debt has been covered by concluded bilateral agreements with India, Saudi Arabia, France, and China. This 57% figure is the concrete measure of progress, not the 94% MoU figure.

​2. ​The Minister’s Claim: He mentions that without debt restructuring, the 2024 service cost for Eurobonds alone would have been $2.6 billion.

​It is critical to note that the 94% figure relates to the Official Creditor Committee (OCC) debt (Paris Club and G20 non-Paris Club members). It critically excludes the major commercial creditors, notably the Eurobond holders and other private lenders. Zambia’s total external debt includes this private component, and a comprehensive and sustainable debt resolution requires an agreement with all major creditor groups. A “successful” restructuring must deliver comparable treatment from private creditors, a process that has been notoriously challenging and is not fully covered by the Minister’s 94% figure.

​3. ​The Minister’s Claim: The focus should be on results, such as lower debt service payments.

​Nevertheless, the core issue is whether the new debt terms (as outlined in the MoU and subsequent agreements) are truly sustainable for Zambia’s economy in the long run, and whether they satisfy the IMF’s debt sustainability analysis (DSA). The extent of the debt relief (in terms of net present value reduction) is what matters, not just the temporary deferral of payments. If the restructured terms simply push obligations into the future without sufficient principal reduction, it may create a “debt overhang” that stifles future growth, despite the Minister’s positive economic indicators.

​4. ​The Minister’s Claim: Cites economic growth, rising reserves, mine expansion, and social programs (free education, hiring of teachers/health workers) as proof of government success and a justification for the debt process.

​While these indicators are positive and laudable, they are partially enabled by the suspension of debt servicing to many creditors during the protracted restructuring process, effectively freeing up cash for domestic spending. Attributing these gains solely to the success of the restructuring process before its full legal conclusion is premature. Furthermore, significant risks remain, as a failure to finalize the remaining 43% of bilateral agreements and successfully negotiate with commercial creditors could destabilize the current positive trend.

The Finance Minister’s confidence is understandable, but his arithmetic is misleading. The 94% figure is a diplomatic benchmark, not a financial reality. It’s a celebratory snapshot of a half-built bridge. Until the remaining 43% of bilateral agreements are inked and, crucially, a comparable deal is struck with private Eurobond holders, Zambia’s debt crisis remains a live threat, not a closed chapter.

To suggest otherwise is to invite complacency where vigilance is still paramount. Zambians deserve a figure that reflects signed law, not an agreeable promise. The true restructuring percentage is 57%, not 94%.

The 94% is not a measure of success; it is a measure of remaining work.

The Struggle Continues

Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province