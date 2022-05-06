THE ABANDONED KING LEWANIKA UNIVERSITY IN MONGU

This is King Lewanika university which the PF government has built at a cost of K200 million in Mongu.

As can be seen, the PF regime was working very hard. The K200 million was released in 2016 as then minister of higher education Michael Kaingu Told the Daily Mail in March 2016)

See daily mail article of 19 March 2016👇

King Lewanika University construction starts (DAILY MAIL 19 March 2016)

BY MUNIDE ZULU, Nkeyema

MINISTER of Higher Education Michael Kaingu says construction of King Lewanika University at a cost of K200 million will start next week.

Speaking during, at Munkuye Secondary School in Nkeyema, Dr Kaingu said President Lungu is expected to lay a foundation stone before the project starts.



He said funds have been allocated towards the construction of the university and that a contractor is already on site.

â€œGovernment will ensure it fulfils its promise of constructing a university in each province,â€� he said.

Dr Kaingu alsoÂ said Government would provide enough learning institutions through constructionÂ and upgrading of secondary schools.

He appealed to parents to allow their children to attend school.



â€œAs Government fights early marriage, it has been observed that boys also stay away from school to herd cattle, which should not be the case,â€� he said.



Dr Kaingu, who also paid a courtesy call on Nkeyema district commissioner Albetina Mwanamwalye, was briefed on several development projects taking place in the district.



Ms Mwanamwalye, however, expressed concern over some local contractors that are delaying progression of development projects.

But Dr Kaingu said it is disappointing that local contractors have continuedÂ giving problems despite Governmentâ€™sÂ effort to empower them.

Credit: BBN