*The Absurdity of Institutions Under the UPND Government*



_By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist_



Zambia’s democracy stands at a critical crossroads. What many citizens are witnessing today is not merely political disagreement, but a growing erosion of confidence in key national institutions that were designed to protect constitutional order, uphold justice, and preserve public trust.





The ongoing controversies surrounding Members of Parliament crossing the floor, the handling of the Patriotic Front (PF) internal disputes, and the unresolved impasse surrounding the burial of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu have exposed what many citizens now describe as the dangerous weakening of institutional independence under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government.





*Constitutional Contradictions and Parliamentary Silence*



One of the greatest concerns facing the nation today is the apparent inconsistency in the application of constitutional principles regarding Members of Parliament who cross from one political allegiance to another.





The same lawmakers who once supported controversial constitutional amendments such as Bill 7 now find themselves trapped within the very legal and political confusion they helped create. The Constitution was never meant to be interpreted selectively depending on political convenience. Yet today, Zambians are witnessing MPs openly aligning themselves with rival political parties while still retaining their parliamentary seats without consequence.





This raises serious questions:



● Has Parliament abandoned its duty to protect constitutional integrity?



● Why is the Speaker of the National Assembly seemingly comfortable with clear political irregularities



● Why are laws only enforced against some individuals while others enjoy political protection?





Many citizens believe that Parliament, under Speaker Nelly Mutti, has failed to provide impartial leadership during a period that demands constitutional clarity and institutional courage.





*The Growing Concern Over Political Defections and Selective Application of the Law*



The concerns surrounding constitutional inconsistencies become even more serious when one examines the increasing number of Members of Parliament and political figures who have openly aligned themselves with the ruling UPND while still retaining their positions under different political identities.





Zambians have witnessed several elected leaders publicly associating themselves with the ruling party despite having entered office through opposition parties, independent tickets, or alternative political platforms.



Among those frequently cited in public debate are:





● Moses Moyo



● Masauso Tembo



● Sydney Mushanga



● Robert Chabinga



● Other independent MPs and former PF officials who have publicly aligned themselves with the ruling UPND while continuing to hold positions obtained under different political sponsorship.





What has shocked many citizens is the apparent silence from institutions that are expected to provide constitutional direction and consistency on matters of political allegiance and parliamentary legitimacy.





This has created a perception that:



● The law is applied selectively depending on political convenience.



● Defections are tolerated when they benefit the ruling establishment.



● Constitutional provisions are being interpreted differently for different political actors.





The issue is not merely about individuals changing political loyalties. In any democracy, political realignments can occur. The greater concern is whether the Constitution and parliamentary procedures are being applied equally to everyone regardless of political affiliation.





Many citizens now question whether Zambia is slowly normalising political expediency at the expense of constitutional order.



If opposition MPs can openly campaign, endorse, or identify with the ruling party without triggering constitutional consequences, then the public deserves clarity on what legal standards actually govern parliamentary representation in Zambia today.





Democracy cannot survive on selective justice. Institutions must either apply the law consistently or risk losing the confidence of the people entirely.



*The Chabinga Case and the Collapse of Institutional Credibility*



The case of Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga has become symbolic of the confusion and contradictions currently consuming Zambia’s political institutions.





At one point, he publicly referred to himself as the Patriotic Front Acting President. Shortly thereafter, he openly aligned himself with the ruling UPND. More recently, he has appeared publicly as a UPND candidate while still being officially recognised in certain spaces as a PF member.





Yet despite these obvious contradictions:



● Parliament continues to recognise him under the PF banner.



● The Registrar of Societies appears unwilling to confront the inconsistencies.



● The Judiciary remains largely silent on issues demanding constitutional interpretation.



This situation has fueled public perception that institutions such as the Judiciary, Parliament, and the Registrar of Societies are no longer operating independently, but are increasingly behaving like extensions of partisan political interests.



Democracy begins to suffer the moment institutions stop serving the Constitution and begin serving political survival.





*The Edgar Lungu Burial Impasse*



Equally troubling has been the handling of matters surrounding the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Regardless of political affiliation, many Zambians expected the government to rise above political divisions and provide dignity, closure, and statesmanship during such a sensitive national moment.





Instead, what the country has witnessed has deepened tensions, reopened wounds, and further damaged the image of the government both locally and internationally.



Whether some allegations are true or not, the government had an opportunity to unite the nation and demonstrate maturity. Instead, the prolonged impasse, legal disputes, and confusion surrounding postmortem issues have shocked many citizens and attracted international concern.





The matter becomes even more concerning when viewed alongside previous statements made publicly by President Hakainde Hichilema regarding his ability to engage regional leaders on sensitive matters. If diplomatic channels could allegedly be used in other politically sensitive cases, many citizens are now asking why similar efforts could not have been urgently employed to resolve the impasse involving the Lungu family with dignity and mutual understanding.





Leadership is not tested during easy moments.



Leadership is tested during moments of national grief and division.





*A Dangerous Trend Before Elections*



As Zambia approaches another general election cycle, these developments have created growing anxiety among citizens who fear that democratic safeguards are steadily weakening.





When institutions appear compromised:



● Citizens lose trust in governance.



● Opposition parties lose confidence in fairness.



● The credibility of elections becomes vulnerable.



● Democracy itself begins to weaken.



The concern is no longer simply about one political party or one individual. The greater issue is whether Zambia’s institutions can still operate independently and courageously without political interference.





The Judiciary must remain above politics.



Parliament must defend the Constitution without fear or favour.



The Registrar of Societies must act impartially regardless of political pressure.



If institutions fail to inspire public confidence, then democracy itself becomes fragile.





*The Duty of Citizens*



Ultimately, the future of Zambia does not belong to politicians alone. It belongs to its citizens.



Zambians must remain vigilant, informed, and committed to protecting democratic principles.

Voting should never be driven by emotion, propaganda, or temporary political excitement. It must be guided by accountability, constitutionalism, and the long-term stability of the nation.





History has repeatedly shown that when institutions become weakened and citizens remain silent, democracy suffers irreversible damage.



Zambia has long been admired as a peaceful and democratic nation in Africa. Preserving that legacy requires courage from institutions, wisdom from leaders, and vigilance from citizens.





The country deserves governance that strengthens institutions rather than weakens them, unites citizens rather than divides them, and respects constitutional order rather than manipulating it for political convenience.