The Alarming State of Police Partiality and Public Discontent in Zambia- Abraham Simpamba

The Alarming State of Police Partiality and Public Discontent in Zambia



The recent arrest of Honourable Binwell Mpundu, Member of Parliament for Nkana Constituency, on charges of seditious practices has reignited public concerns about police impartiality and the erosion of trust in the Zambia Police Service.





While upholding the rule of law and maintaining public order is essential, the conduct of the police raises pressing questions about fairness, justice, and their role as neutral enforcers of peace and security.





It is disheartening to observe how the Zambia Police Service an institution meant to serve and protect all citizens has been perceived as a political tool of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND). Such perceptions of bias erode the credibility of the police, foster distrust, and deepen societal divisions.





When citizens feel that the law is applied selectively, it creates a dangerous precedent. This fuels tensions, prompting individuals and communities to seek alternative means to express grievances often outside the bounds of the law.





Honourable Mpundu’s controversial statements reflect the broader frustrations of many Zambians who feel neglected by the very institutions sworn to protect them. His call for self-defense is not a viable solution to Zambia’s challenges but rather a symptom of deeper systemic failures. At the heart of the matter lies the inability of the police to provide adequate security and address citizens’ concerns impartially.





It is a shame that an institution meant to embody neutrality and professionalism is increasingly viewed as prioritizing the interests of a select few over the greater good. This perception not only undermines democracy but also exacerbates public discontent, paving the way for potential unrest.





As a nation, Zambia must urgently address this growing issue before it spirals out of control. The UPND government has a responsibility to ensure that the Zambia Police Service operates independently and fairly, free from political interference. This is not merely a political matter it is a fundamental issue of national security and public trust. Zambians deserve a police service that is accountable to the law and committed to protecting all citizens equally.





The continued marginalization of dissenting voices and the selective enforcement of the law will only deepen societal divides. To restore faith in state institutions, the government must act decisively to promote transparency, accountability, and autonomy within the Zambia Police Service.





At this critical juncture, President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration must reconsider their approach. Suppression and intimidation are not sustainable solutions. Lasting peace and unity can only be achieved through justice, fairness, and a genuine commitment to serving the people.





The Zambia Police Service must transcend partisan politics and reclaim its role as a protector of all citizens, not just the ruling elite. Anything less would be a betrayal of its mandate and a threat to Zambia’s hard-earned democracy.





For the sake of peace, unity, and the future of our nation, President Hichilema must take a measured approach and allow state institutions to function autonomously.



Resorting to political intimidation through the police and judiciary amidst the challenges faced by ordinary Zambians is counterproductive and an affront to the people’s aspirations.





The vicious cycle of using law enforcement as a tool for political consolidation risks backfiring. The Zambia Police Service must rise above these tendencies and fulfill its duty to all Zambians. True progress will come not through division but through a shared commitment to justice, fairness, and national unity.



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu! 🫵