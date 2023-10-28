The Bare Dream of Peter Mutharika: Road to 2025

By Shatven

Often, it is a difficult thing to understand the desires of the heart. You can see yourself with a child but you are an infertile person, which people will only say is the dream of an infertile person.

Let’s be honest here, that in the history of Malawi, we have seen different heads of state who have served us in different ways. Each of them has a good and bad reputation. Today I didn’t want to talk about all these former presidents, I’ll just talk about the fresh former President who is simply called APM.

First of all, let us know that Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) is a former president, just to remind or inform our friends who don’t know intentionally or unintentionally.

When we call him a former president, we say with emphasis that we can call him persona non grata in terms of wanting to compete for the presidency, let us know that this is not a dream or a joke, and we ask our friends who are used to lying to their friends in social media that

APM will stop competing for the presidency. you are the president. Let us emphasize here that this is the dream of a childless person because it is something that is impossible and will never be possible until the end of the world.

Some people may want to judge me that I am a follower of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) party, who has just woken up to insult the cadets. but let me confirm here that there is no problem if you tell me or insult me, but let justice be spoken openly and flow like water.

We are told that APM is a professor of law, but he is the one who is insisting that he will stand up for the professors who learned to be called professors and reject him to contest as president. In this case, those of us whose brains are not rusted feel as if he may have lied that he studied law.

It seems that APM has signed a contract with newspaper publishing houses to receive a commission for getting their newspapers to be bought by people to read his nonsense.

When an elder person does not respect himself, it is always difficult for others to respect him, what APM is doing will not earn him respect among his fellow elders or young people.

But at the end of the story it will be known that APM has just wasted time. Dear fellow Malawians, please know that APM will not be allowed to stand as president in the upcoming elections, because he has already completed all his terms including the full year.

In the country of Malawi, a person is allowed to represent twice as president, if he is elected, and one term lasts for 5 years.

So some still don’t remember that he stood for the first time in 2014 and completed 5 years as a term, and he stood again in the 2019 elections which were not acceptable according to the court of law and the court ordered that the elections be held again.

Then after ruling for a full year and at the 2020 elections, he stood again to show his agreement with the court’s decision that the 2019 elections had problems and that it was necessary to hold another election in 2020 this was the decision of the APM and all the others that it is true, and one day if they insist on it, they will get the question that if you don’t know how did you run for president in 2020?

So let us confirm here that APM will not allowed to contest as president again, that is the dream of an infertile man as it is said.

What is known and disappointing to all Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters is that what APM is doing is destroying the DPP party because they are stubborn, unforgiving, unaccepting, and selfish.

Someone should not lie to him that the Malawians will vote for him because there are economic problems in the current administration, this is an open lie and the issue of the economy is not only the Malawi, the issue of rising prices is not only the Malawi.

So when he is at the page house, he should not think that the weaknesses of the current regime can wash him to get rid of the stinking smell he has on political affairs. Malawians can bewitched to reach the extent of voting for him then better to vote for Ras Chikomeni.

Right now APM is exactly a persona non grata on the political landscape.