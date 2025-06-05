THE BATTLE FOR ZAMBIA BEGINS AT THE GRASSROOTS



By Augustine Mwewa



Bahati Constituency aspiring candidate



Every five years, Zambia stands at a crossroads. Millions of citizens walk to polling stations with one powerful tool in their hands a vote. But behind every vote is a battle: a battle for hearts, for trust, for vision, and most importantly for strategy.





Winning an election in Zambia is not a game of chance. It is a test of national presence, preparation, and purpose.



The Candidate: More Than a Name

To win the presidency, a candidate must be more than popular they must be a symbol of national unity. Known in all 116 districts, they must speak the language of the people not just linguistically, but emotionally, culturally, and politically.





Zambians want a leader they can identify with; someone who represents all provinces, all tribes, and all classes. A leader with vision, integrity, and a track record of service not just promises





The Party: Not Just a Name, but a Network

To take power, your political party must show strength on the ground. That means fielding candidates in all 156 constituencies across the country, including:



Members of Parliament



Ward Councilors



Council Chairpersons



Mayors



This is not about filling names on a form. It’s about building a living, breathing network of loyal, energized representatives ready to carry the party’s message door to door, market to market, village to village.





The Watchers: Defending Democracy, One Vote at a Time

Even the strongest candidate and party can fall short if votes are not protected. That’s why polling agents are the unsung heroes of every election.





To win, you must place trained, alert, and loyal polling agents in every single polling station from the heart of Lusaka to the farthest corners of Shangombo. These men and women will stand guard over the people’s will, ensuring that every vote is counted and every result is fair.





The Formula for Victory

A presidential candidate with national appeal



A full slate of candidates in all constituencies and wards



Polling agents in every polling station to defend your vote





The Call to Action

Elections are not won on social media. They are won in villages, compounds, churches, bus stops, farms, markets, and town halls. If we want to lead Zambia, we must first walk with Zambia.





This is the time to organize, mobilize, and energize. The road to State House is not paved with slogans it is built with structure, sacrifice, and strategy.



Let’s not just run. Let’s run to win. Zambia is waiting.