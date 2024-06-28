THE BENEFITS OF PROMOTING AND PROJECTING ECL AS THE “OFFICIAL OPPOSITION CANDIDATE” FOR 2026: THE PULE, NAWAKWI, M’MEMBE AND KBF WISDOM- Chris Zumani Zimba

THE BENEFITS OF PROMOTING AND PROJECTING ECL AS THE “OFFICIAL OPPOSITION CANDIDATE” FOR 2026: THE PULE, NAWAKWI, M’MEMBE AND KBF WISDOM

By Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

1. Introduction

At the first UKA public rally in Kitwe this month, Former President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) said “I am back, yes I am back and better because I bring experience and a new team of intelligent and competent UKA comrades to redeem Zambia”. In the eyes of most adult voters, ECL is the US’s Donald Trump, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, Brazil’s Lura De Silva, South Africa’s Nelson Mandela or Jacob Zuma because he is the only one who has been president before, and delivered while the incumbent has impotently failed. Yes, when HH is compared to Lungu’s leadership, Bally is politically an impotent dwarf without any debate!

Ironically, all his maids, garden boys, cleaners, chefs, drivers, guards, rats, cuts, dogs and lizards in King Nebuchadnezzar’s Community House now know that the “most powerful king” inside that Babylon Palace is ECL and not HH. Look, Bally is impulsively and instinctively so afraid of the name Lungu like the way demons terribly fear and run away at the mention of the name and blood of Jesus Christ.

And if the opposition coalition is to win 2026, this spiritual perspective and “ECL Factor” is too important in order to comprehend and defeat HH’s mingalato politics. In this summary article, I present 12 standard points to just my aforementioned title as follows:

1. ECL is the most popular opposition figure in Zambian politics today confirmed by President Hakainde Hichilema (HH), Cornelius Mweetwa, Thabo Kawana, Jack Mwiimbu, Koswe, ZW, Nevers Mumba, Enock Kabivindele, Miles Sampa and most informed political stakeholders in the country. So, Lungu is the most powerful political force to challenge and easily unseat Dr. HH in 2026.

2. Ever since he became President in August 2021, HH has never started and ended a single press briefing without being tortured by the thought of mentioning Edgar Lungu. To HH, the only politician who make him lose appetite or sleep when he speaks or moves is ECL. Bally is totally blind and deaf to the rest! So, Lungu matters most here!

3. In Christianity, we cast out demons by pitting them against the blood and name of Jesus Christ. In 2026, the opposition coalition must pit HH against his most feared name, ECL if they are serious about winning. Once they do that, HH will be cast out of State House with easy without calling for Vladimir Putin, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Julius Malema or Donald Trump. The ECL factor is too crucial in Zambia’s fight against our “Failed Bally and Liar HH”.

4. In Proverbs 18:10, the Bible says “The name of the LORD is a fortified tower; the righteous run to it and are safe”. The name of Lungu is strong enough to officially defeat UPND and unseat HH in 2026. In Mark 16:17-18, Jesus Christ said, “And these signs shall follow them whom in my name believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; they shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them”.

5. This is how to approach and defeat HH in 2026, to use the most powerful and feared name among opposition leaders. Today, HH has raped PF through Miles Sampa and has equally blocked the registration of UKA simply because he is deadly scared of one name-ECL. Once you remove Lungu from both PF and UKA, HH becomes less interested because the real political threat from both evaporates immediately. Look, Elephants don’t fight with impalas; even sick lions refuse to fight with monkeys!

6. Only Lungu makes political sense to HH. Therefore, such a feared name- ECL by HH must be unanimously promoted and projected as the official opposition leader for any coalition winning formula without any discussion if political maturity is to be applied. When Lungu wins in 2026, everyone in the opposition wins and will rule with him. That must be their collective thinking! In Lungu, PF, UKA and everyone wins.

7. HH has only double T (Tried and Tested) but Bally does not have the last T, the most important one (Trusted). He had it in 2021 but has totally lost it because he is a liar and has completely failed. Among the living politicians in Zambia, only Lungu has the complete triple T-Tried, Tested and Trusted (TTT) which sets him apart, becomes highly marketable and easy to defeat HH in 2026. Thus, Lungu is the only sure winning candidate for the opposition coalition when we discuss pragmatic politics, not wishful thinking or cheap rhetoric!

8. Therefore, let everyone in PF, UKA and generally in the opposition begin to promote and project Lungu as their “political savior candidate for 2026” against HH. Bally is and must be treated as the common enemy here! I have heard such progressive political wisdom from Fred M’membe, Dan Pule, Edith Nawakwi and Peter Chanda so far. So is KFB and most initial PF presidential candidates.This thinking is the only winning formula. Once again, defeating HH in 2026 in the name of ECL will be like casting out demons in the name of Jesus Christ. It’s vital to use the most powerful and feared name-Lungu.

9. We must commend Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party (SP) for demanding that “HH must hand over PF to Lungu”. It is political maturity and wisdom for SP leader to openly demand that “Concourt can’t justly take away Lungu from the ballot”. Dr M’membe is rightly and wisely promoting and projecting ECL as the 2026 opposition candidate, not his rival or competitor I presume!

10. It take business competence, experience and wisdom to know what products are sellable and profitable on the market. In the same vein, it is unwarranted and unwise for either legitimate or bustard children of the king to start fighting for the throne when their father is still healthy, energetic, alive and on the throne. When Lungu declares interest to contest, wisdom and maturity demands that his political children bow down and fold their tails instantly and everywhere.

11. The opposition coalition has a candidate who is defined and known at State House-one name. A candidate who is feared by HH himself. Wisdom demands that such a candidate is promoted and projected by everyone for the benefits of all and Zambians. Lungu is the name and ECL is that opposition coalition candidate those who are wise must promote and project everywhere. Lungu is the only sure redemption against HH in 2026. Don’t be cheated or fooled by anyone!

12. Why should Lungu be trusted than anyone besides his popularity? Lungu has a noble heart to forgive and embrace everyone including his former vicious enemies. Ask CK, GBM, Harry Kalaba, Lucky Mulusa, etc. He is just a good man to trust and work with. He is not like the SDA church elder in HH who is eternally bitter, angry, vengeful and cruel. So, it should not be difficult for Fred M’membe, KBF, Winter Kabimba, John Sangwa, etc to join UKA and work under Lungu. He is the forgiving, loving and caring political father for Zambia as well as the remaining God Father for everyone.

Conclusion

In a presidential system like ours, citizens vote for a person on the ballot and not a party. To date, few both in UPND, PF and UKA understand the science behind our voting system. So, HH is more important to voters than UPND. And ECL is more important to voters than PF or UKA. This is free technical consultancy on voting patterns!

Given the overt failures of President HH, ECL is more politically popular and powerful today than either PF or UKA as institutions combined. This is a naked fact! Here, it is giving Caesar what is due to Caesar!

My appeal is for Dr. Fred M’membe, KBF, Mwenda Kasonde, Winter Kabimba, Andford Banda, Nason Msoni, John Sangwa, and everyone to join UKA and rally behind the triple T (Tried, Tested and Trusted). That way, everyone will win in 2026. And let UKA members open their door widely for everyone to come in and enter.

Let the lead political mentor of UKA be made to meet, kiss and embrace everyone! In John 14:2, Jesus Christ said “In my Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you…” In UKA, Lungu is the father and rooms are too plenty in this opposition coalition to accommodate everyone in the next government.

Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Author & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science. Zimba was President Lungu’s Political Advisor from December 2019 to August 2021. By philosophical approach, Dr. Zimba is a Pan Africanist as well as Afro-Christian by religion.

Email:chriszumaniZimba.cz@gmail.com