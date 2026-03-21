THE “BIG 5” MAFIA: INSIDE SA’S SHADOW EMPIRE THAT HIJACKED THE LAW



A chilling picture is emerging from South Africa’s explosive Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where bombshell testimony has laid bare an alleged criminal empire so powerful it is accused of infiltrating the very institutions meant to stop it.





Dubbed “The Big 5” or ominously, “The Firm” this Gauteng-based syndicate is said to sit at the heart of a vast web of crime: drug trafficking, contract killings, kidnappings, extortion, and multi-million rand tender fraud. But what has truly shaken the nation is the claim that this network didn’t just operate in the shadows, it allegedly penetrated police ranks, political circles, and the justice system itself.





A CARTEL WITH FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES



According to testimony led by Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, the group relied on “fixers” insiders within law enforcement and politics to tip them off, derail investigations, and protect their operations.





At the centre of it all are five alleged kingpins.





THE FALLEN “PRESIDENT”



The late Jonathan Msibi, known as “King Mswazi,” was described as the cartel’s “president.” A feared taxi mogul from Pretoria, Msibi reportedly wielded enormous influence in the transport industry and beyond.





His luxury game farm, frequented by politicians and business elites, has been whispered about as a hub where power and underworld dealings mixed freely. Though he died in January 2024, insiders claim his network lives on.





THE SHADOW SUCCESSOR



Taking centre stage now is the elusive Steven Motsumi, a low-profile businessman who authorities allege has stepped into a leadership role.



Described by a senior police commissioner as “one of the most feared bosses,” Motsumi is accused of orchestrating police leaks and controlling lucrative criminal operations all while keeping a near-invisible public profile.





THE INSIDER CONNECTOR



Then there is Phehello Mthakathi, a taxi boss allegedly linked to sensitive police information flows.



Investigators revealed a flurry of calls between him and a police sergeant shortly after a high-profile murder in 2024 raising serious questions about how deep the alleged infiltration runs.





THE “HITMAN BUSINESSMAN”



Katiso Molefe, a Sandton-based entrepreneur with a polished image, is painted as something far darker in testimony.



He faces multiple murder charges and is accused of coordinating hits, manipulating tenders, and running parts of the drug trade. Ballistics evidence has reportedly linked weapons tied to him to several killings, including that of prominent figures.





“CAT” THE TENDER TYCOON



Finally, Vusimuzi Matlala, nicknamed “Cat,” is alleged to be a key co-leader of the syndicate.



From humble beginnings to a fortune estimated in the hundreds of millions, Matlala’s rise is now under intense scrutiny. Arrested in 2025, he faces charges ranging from attempted murder to fraud and money laundering.





He has also been linked through allegations to major state contracts, political connections, and even the killing of a whistleblower whose investigations threatened lucrative deals.





FEAR, POWER AND UNFINISHED JUSTICE



Despite the shocking claims, it’s crucial to note: many of these allegations remain unproven in court. Some members are facing active charges, while others are implicated through testimony and evidence still being tested.





Yet the implications are staggering.



The Commission has painted a picture of a highly organised criminal syndicate with tentacles reaching into the state itself a network capable of influencing tenders, silencing opponents, and evading justice.

-Boldtruth