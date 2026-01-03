The big question now is who will be in charge in Venezuela

If it is confirmed that Nicholas Maduro has been detained and taken out of the country, attention will turn to who will govern Venezuela next.

Apparently, there will be no further attacks, and Donald Trump would consider himself satisfied with having removed Maduro. But that raises the question: will Chavismo remain in power without Maduro?

If that happens, there are three figures to watch closely: Vice President Delcy Rodríguez; Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello; and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino.

All three appeared on television hours after the attack and could assume leadership.

Both Padrino and Cabello wield significant influence within the military, which could remain loyal to either figure. The role of the armed forces will be key in determining who takes the reins.

Rodríguez, by contrast, holds greater civilian and economic power and does not have the same access to the military ranks as Cabello and Padrino.

The other major unknown is what the opposition, led by María Corina Machado, will do. After claiming victory in the July 2024 elections, the opposition is demanding real political change and may not be satisfied with Maduro’s removal from the presidential palace alone.