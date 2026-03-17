The biggest mistake Ali Larijani may have made was appearing publicly last Friday alongside other senior Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.





Earlier, Israel had openly challenged the remaining Iranian leadership to come out publicly if they were not hiding in bunkers out of fear of assassination.

In an attempt to project confidence and show they were not intimidated by the Israelis, several of Iran’s top officials appeared together at a rally marking International Quds Day.





By doing so, they may have inadvertently revealed their locations. Pezeshkian and Araghchi are also high on Israel’s assassination target.