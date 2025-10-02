THE BIGGEST PAIN IS SEEING PEOPLE WHO WERE NO WHERE NEAR TEAR GAS BUT ARE THE ONES REAPING THE MOST BENEFITS- KALANI MUCHIMA

COMRADE KALANI MUCHIMA WRITES ;



Recently the only thing I keep hearing from people is “Kalani you are not heard these days, where are you? Today, my brother and friend Godfrey Chikumbi was like comrade you are too quite for my liking, that’s not how I know you.





Well there come a time in life when a man says enough is enough and decide to take some time off.



You can’t be busy talking when your friends are busy making money. The people you speak and fight for are busy filling up their pockets while your own family is suffering.





Here were I am, am busy sweating looking for a 30 pin and visiting one lending institution to the other but when opportunities come to raise that 30 pin, it’s given to people who don’t even open their mouths or they have never even been close to fighting for those they want you to continue speaking for.





THERE ARE ALOT OF THINGS THAT INJURE MY SPIRIT BUT I JUST CHOOSE TO WATCH WITH GRIEF.





THE BIGGEST PAIN IS SEEING PEOPLE WHO WERE NO WHERE NEAR TEAR GAS BUT ARE THE ONES REAPING THE MOST BENEFITS.



MMMM POLITICS NAYO…