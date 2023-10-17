The black mountain saga – unexplained wealth by UPND officials

We shall start exposing every top official who has amassed unexplained wealth after being part of the group called consortium that was responsible for running the black mountain.

We have seen some provincial leaders buy Vxs that cost 70,000 usd , that is alot of money to empower locals .

Today we begin with the provincial youth chairman .We shall expose all of them that abused the black mountain. Mr Warren Hinyama , you have let the youths of the copperbelt down with your lack of empowering them through the black mountain .

Instead you amassed money from the black mountain to buy a VX though an older model, you have bought farms and stocked them with cattle , you have bought houses in good residential areas in a space of less than 1 year 6 months . This is greed and you dont want to share with ordinary youths.

You cannot deny these allegations and just because the President has not done anything does not mean people are not watching . We urge you to come clean on this matter.

All of you involved in the black mountain do not deserve to be party leaders . You have damaged the image of the president and the UPND.

Barbrah Musamba Chama