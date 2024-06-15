The Boy Is Mine: Ariana Grande’s New Music Video Gathers 10 Million Views In Four Days

Pop Start, Ariana Grande has released a new music video the song The Boy Is Mine – a record off her 2024 Eternal Sunshine album.

The video directed by Christian Breslauer, generated 10 million views on YouTube four days after it premiered.

It shows Grande tuning in for a TV press conference from the city’s mayor and concocting a love potion in her kitchen to win his heart.

Like a movie scene, she wears a Catwoman suit and breaks into the Mayor’s apartment to stalk him. Grande talks about winning the heart of a man she admires and sings along until the clip ends beautifully.

Her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine recorded over 43 million streams on Spotify exactly three days after its premiere.

The 13-track project attracted positive reviews and continued to generate multiple streams online. The album, made up of pop and R&B influences, was released on March 8, 2024, by Republic Records.

Prior to the release, Grande dropped two singles including Yes and? as a prelude to the record. Other titles such as Ordinary Things, I Wish I Hated You, We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), True Story, Supernatural Grande, Don’t Wanna Break Up, featured prominently on the album.

The multi-award-winning artiste will also appear in a new movie titled Wicked which will premiere on November 27, this year.

An official YouTube trailer, released on Thursday, May 16, 2024, accumulated 1.8 million views in less than 24 hours. The soundtrack of the movie is also available for fans to pre-save.

The film tells the story of the Witches of Oz, a young woman, “misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power.”

Ariana Grande acts under the screenname Glinda, defined as a popular young woman, “gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.”

The movie again highlights the story of Glinda and Elphaba who met as students at Shiz University “in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship.”

It stars top acts like Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Jeff Goldblum, and others who played significant roles.

A sequel of the movie, directed by Jon M. Chu, according to producers, would be released on November 26, 2025.