THE BRIAN MUNDUBILE PF FACTION PONDERS COMMENCING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST THE GIVEN LUBINDA PF FACTION.





As the wrangles in the opposition Patriotic Front continue to deepen. Inside sources have shared that the Brian Mundubile Faction has advanced effort to commence contempt of court proceedings against the Lubinda group for recently expelling PF MPs from the Party as well as planning to hold an Extra ordinary Convention, when there is a High Court Matter that has not been resolved looking into the leadership of the Party.





The scheme is said to be meant to destabilize the Lubinda team and eventually knock him out of the Presidential race. To achieve the aim, the Mundubile Team will file the injunction in the Kabwe High Court.





The political theatrics being staged generate interest as the Mundubile Faction has in the past been accused to be aligned to the ruling UPND and it’s schemes appear to have the blessings of Hon. Robert Chabinga, PF President.

It remains to be seen how the Lubinda team will proceed after the action, especially that it promised it’s followers a convention in February 2026.



By Augustine Chewe



Ilelanga News. February 03, 2026.