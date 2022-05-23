THE CASE OF AIME MABIKA EXPLAINED

BY being born in Zambia to Congolese parents, Aime Mabika obtained Zambian citizenship by birth which he retained alongside that of his parents until he turned 21.

Mabika, 23, however lost both his Zambian and Congolese citizenships – which were revoked automatically – when he acquired US citizenship, as he currently holds a US passport.

However, Mabika does not need to renounce his American citizenship in order to obtain Zambian citizenship. He can be given back his Zambian citizenship provided he makes a declaration of loyalty to Zambia.

Report credit: Mutheliso Phiri (Football writer)