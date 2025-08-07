The CCTV video evidence of former Arsenal player Thomas Partey with the ladies in hotels might be serious

Former Arsenal midfielder and Ghanaian international Thomas Partey, has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault following a three-year investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Below is a detailed account of the case;

Initial Arrest

The first case against Thomas Partey was filed in February 2022, when the Metropolitan Police received an initial report of rape, marking the start of their investigation.

Partey was first arrested in July 2022, but he was not publicly named at the time due to UK legal protections for suspects under investigation.

Partey was publicly named in connection with the rape allegations on July 4, 2025, after the Crown Prosecution Service formally charged him with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

This followed the submission of a comprehensive evidence file by the Metropolitan Police to the CPS in January 2025.

Charges Details

Five counts of rape:

Two counts involving one woman, related to incidents in 2021–2022.

Three counts involving a second woman, also from 2021–2022.

One count of sexual assault: Involving a third woman, occurring within the same timeframe.

The alleged incidents took place in London, with one reported incident in Ibiza that was not prosecutable due to UK laws on overseas crimes at the time.

Partey denies all charges and has cooperated fully with the investigation, as stated by his lawyer. He is not in custody and awaits his court appearance on August 5, 2025.

Who are the women involved?

Three women are directly involved in the charges against Partey:

First woman: Associated with two counts of rape.

Second woman: Associated with three counts of rape.

Third woman: Associated with one count of sexual assault.

1. Sara Bella

Sara Bella, a Moroccan model, is known for also being the ex-girlfriend of the former Arsenal midfielder.

Bella claimed Partey raped her during a trip to Ibiza in June 2022, following the end of their relationship.

Reports suggested her accusation was linked to Partey’s refusal of a marriage proposal, but these claims remain unverified.

The allegation was not prosecuted due to a legal technicality, as UK legislation at the time did not allow prosecution of certain overseas crimes.

2. @deffonotchaur

Earlier reports from 2023 mention a woman who alleged that Partey raped her during a trip to Ibiza in June 2022.

She claimed to have been in a relationship with Partey, sharing details on social media (under the handle @deffonotchaur) about the alleged assault, including text messages purportedly between her and Partey.

She stated that the incident occurred 10 days before a UK law change that would have allowed prosecution for overseas crimes, which initially prevented charges for that specific allegation. However, no further action was taken on the June 2021 allegation at the time, though investigations continued for other claims.

The real name of @deffonotchaur is not known or publicly disclosed. Her social media account has since been deactivated.

3. Anonymous

Details about Partey’s third alleged victim are disclosed to the public yet.

Additional Allegations

Two other allegations (from Sara Bella and @deffonotchaur) were reported but not prosecuted due to legal technicalities involving overseas incidents.

It is unclear if either individual is among the three women in the formal charges, as UK law protects victim identities.