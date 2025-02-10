THE CHANGING TIDES OF LOYALTY IN ZAMBIA’S POLITICAL ARENA



…as Dr Mwelwa cautions Hichilema that the same hands clapping for him today could one day celebrate his downfall



Lusaka… Monday February 10, 2025



Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa has issued a statement questioning the nature of loyalty and self-preservation within Zambia’s political landscape.





Referring to recent developments involving members of the Patriotic Front (PF), he painted a picture of shifting allegiances and opportunism that has sparked widespread debate.



Dr. Mwelwa expressed skepticism about the motivations of several PF members who have joined the ruling party under President Hakainde Hichilema.



He mentioned names such as Andrew Lubusha, Elias Daka, Chabingas, Jonathan Daka, Menyani Zulu, Misheck Nyambose and Anthony Mumba, accusing them of prioritizing their survival over genuine loyalty or principles.



He reflected on the past, pointing out that these individuals once benefited from the privileges of PF rule under former President Edgar Lungu.





According to Dr. Mwelwa, they had “basked in wealth and privilege” but now find themselves aligning with President Hichilema to escape the justice system’s reach.



Dr. Mwelwa likened their actions to an ancient proverb, saying, “A man who sells his master for silver will sell his new master for gold.”





He questioned whether the President should trust those who were once his fiercest rivals and warned against embracing individuals who had proven to shift their allegiances based on power dynamics.



The statement emphasized that their urgency to prove loyalty stems from fear rather than belief.





He suggested that their sudden allegiance to the ruling party is a calculated move to secure safety and avoid the law’s consequences.



Dr. Mwelwa also issued a caution to President Hichilema, stating that the same hands clapping for him today could one day celebrate his downfall.



He described the actions of these politicians as self-serving, noting that they may abandon their newfound loyalties when political tides inevitably change.





In closing, he raised important questions about the future.



He urged the President to reflect on whether these individuals are true allies or simply opportunists seeking refuge under his leadership.





With the 2026 elections drawing nearer, Dr. Mwelwa warned that the same politicians who profess allegiance today might once again shift their loyalties, following the scent of power rather than principles.