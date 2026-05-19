The Chronicles of the Criminal Defence Lawyer who got executed: The reincarnation of Charles Chanda’s Bankruptcy ghost at 11th hour





Episode 36

The criminal defence lawyer was astounded by a call he received from a a commaraderie of more than a decade. The collegeue informed him that he urgently needed to meet him to liase on an issue he had with the United Prosperous & Progressive Party leader Charles Chanda, who was scheduled to file in nomination to contest in the forthcoming National elections scheduled for August, 2026. He had not spoken to the collegeue in ages.

However, the voice had not changed, so it was easy for him to recognise him..a husk soft spoken but eloquent one with Mike Taboos undertones.



The lawyer then drove straight to Sarova Hotel were they agreed to meet at 13:30. He arrived 10 minutes earlier and took the table on the eastern side of the blue pool. The serene was impeccable. He sat, sipped the cold drink as he listened to the smooth jazz melody which struck the atmosphere.





_”Good afternoon ba lawyer_ ” the long lost acquitance stretched his hand as he joined the lawyer on his table. The lawyer reciprocated. The acquitance then introduced the lawyer to his 2 colleagues who accompanied him, a male and female.

_” Its a pleasure meeting you colleagues “_ the lawyer opined.





The waiter, clad in a navy blue shirt, a black trousers and a black apron took the orders for lunch. He thereafter, served the 4 occupants of the table with a myriad of meals consisting of oysters, Tbone, pizza and sea fish. As the quartet sampled the sumptuous dishes, the acquitance broke the ice.



_Without wasting your time attorney, we want to consult on the judgement we have against Charles Chanda, the UPPZ president which remains unsettled for over 5 years._



He continued ‘ _We are told he is even filing his nomination to contest as president of the Republic of Zambia. Is there anything we can do to preventhim from scamming people over fake land sales?._



They handed over the documents to the defence lawyer as they were chatting. He swot the documents with precision. Amongst the court document he read was a judgement in the case of *Nathan Sinkala & 119 other’s V Charles Chanda- 2022/HP/927* . Justice Annie- Malata Ononuju delivered the judgement on 24 July, 2025 in which she held:



1. Bankruptcy proceedings are categorised in two: voluntary bankruptcy initiated by the debtor and involuntary Bankruptcy initiated by the creditors.

2. Section 4 of the Bankruptcy Act CAP 82 requires the Creditor to serve the Debtor with a Notice of Bankruptcy to initiate proceedings;



3. Section 7(2) of the Act allows the court to issue an order of bankruptcy where it is ascertained that

. There is existence of a debt

.effective service of a petition

. The commission of an act of bankruptcy e.g the unsettled debt.





4. The receivers order is the judicial mandate that commences bankruptcy proceedings and places the debtors assets under an official receiver or trustee.





Upon assessment of the evidence and pursuant to section 5 of the Act, the judge issued a receiving order in which it appointed an official receiver to take over Charles Chandas estate. Effectively, Charles Chanda was adjudged bankrupt.





The criminal defence lawyer pursuant to Article 100 and 101 of the Constitution wrote a letter on behalf of his colleagues, objecting to the filing of nomination by Charles Chanda. They printed it at the hotel reception and left after lunch to drop it at ECZ.





The criminal defence lawyer stayed for a while before he left Sarova ,upon downing a few bottles on the payment left by the acquitance. He drove back home,fearing to accrue debts from Sarova, which he joked could render him bankrupt.



##################

2026@All rights reserved p

www.mymlegal.com

mpanga Ya mambwe production .

Characters and narration are fictitious

Author

Kennedy Mambwe of Ferd Jere & Company