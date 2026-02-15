THE CHURCH AND THE QUESTION OF TRIBALISM – WHAT MY CHURCH HAS TAUGHT ME – Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda

THE CHURCH AND THE QUESTION OF TRIBALISM – WHAT MY CHURCH HAS TAUGHT ME





I became an Adventist when I was a teenager at Chibanda’s village, Chief Kashiba in Mwense District.





Something caught my attention when one of the congregants always sang from a Tonga Hymn Book while the rest of us did so from Bemba Hymn Books.





When I asked him why, he told me that he had spent sometime in Southern Province and therefore got used to singing in Tonga.





When I moved to Ndola, I would congregate at Ndola Main SDA Church.



This congregation had significant ethnic diversity – Lambas, Bembas, Luvales, Lozis, Tongas, Ngonis, etc.





They sang from Hymn books in different languages and yet there was harmony.



I don’t know about other denominations, the Adventists have a tradition that brings members together for lunch after church service.





During this time, you get exposed to dishes that are unique to specific tribal groupings.



For instance, chikanda, impwa, katapa are typical of Bembas. But others learnt how to eat them and actually enjoyed them.





I learnt to drink Tobwa and Mayeu. I also learnt and to this day enjoy mabisi, a typical Tonga cuisine.





Across the table during lunch, different languages would be spoken.



Consequently, I began to understand some of these languages even if I didn’t speak them.





When I joined the choir, songs would be in all kinds of languages.



In fact, if you were Bemba and the song was say in Luvale, you wanted to showcase your skills at singing other languages.





Choir members were of all kinds of tribes and languages.



We were, as the Bible teaches, neither Jew nor Gentile, male or female but one people.





I never knew the question of tribe until I became exposed to politics covering them as a journalist.



When I see lists of people’s names accompanied by complaints and accusations of tribalism, I can’t truly relate or make sense of the arguments.





Am I supposed to feel something? Am I damaged? Did church damage my sensitivity to the question of tribe?



Frankly speaking, I am eternally grateful that I became de-sensitized to the question of tribe in my teenage days.





I am glad because I see a lot of hypocrisy in the debate.



Those that practiced tribalism when it suited them see everything wrong with it today.





Those that criticized it before react angrily when they are accused of it.



May the church continue to preach the gospel that says there is neither Jew nor gentile.