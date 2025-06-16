THE CHURCH HAILS STATE HANDLING OF LUNGU FUNERAL

ICOZ HAILS STATE HANDLING OF LUNGU FUNERAL



THE Independent Churches of Zambia has hailed Government in the manner it has handled the issues surrounding the repatriation and funeral of late former President Edgar Lungu.





“Yes, to a larger extent the State has exhibited love for their citizens and especially love for the family which culminate into maturity and caring for the desires of the citizens of Zambia to mourn their former head of State,” he said.





In an interview, Bishop Masupa said in countries where leaders thrive on dictatorship, Mr Lungu’s remains would have been forcefully brought into the country on grounds of him being former republican President and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.





He said never at any point did the New Dawn administration try to bulldoze itself on the matter.



Zambia Daily Mail