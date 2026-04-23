THE CITIZENS FIRST ON THE DESECRATION OF THE SIXTH REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT’S MORTAL REMAINS



It is with profound shock, sorrow, and great discomfort that I address the nation regarding the deeply troubling news of an alleged forceful access to and movement of the mortal remains of our late Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, from a morgue in South Africa.





This heinous act and lack of sober judgement is not only injurious to the dignity of humanity and the late former President’s family, but it is also a grave misrepresentation of who we are as the people of Zambia.





The sanctity of the dead is a value held across all cultures, traditions, and faiths. To violate that sacred trust in such a brazen manner is morally reprehensible and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.





We issue a stern and unequivocal warning to the perpetrators of this despicable act: such lawlessness will not be tolerated.

We place on record that the UPND government does not just owe the Zambian people an apology, but much more, it owes the South African government and it’s citizens an even bigger apology for the shame of dragging them into this embarrassing impasse to the point of having them cited for contempt in their own courts of law.





This is not merely a criminal matter—it is a moral outrage of the highest order.

What makes this situation even more alarming is that it has now escalated beyond one man’s obsession to have access to President Lungu’s mortal remains, to rattling of relations between Zambia and the Republic of South Africa.



What began as a national tragedy is fast becoming an international incident, and this should concern every Zambian.

As a nation that proudly proclaims itself a Christian nation, this development is not only embarrassing but wholly unacceptable.



It is a dark and shameful day when the remains of a former Head of State can be subjected to such indignity.

Even more disturbing is the timing. On one hand, the President was busy appearing holy and sanctimonious while hosting Bishops on the eve of a National Prayer Breakfast Day, an event that is meant to foster unity, reconciliation, and spiritual reflection.



One can not ignore the painful contradiction this presents. At a time when the nation is called to prayer, unity, and reverence, we are instead confronted with actions that reflect disorder, disrespect, and moral decay.



I therefore call upon all Zambians, especially true worshipers and followers of Christ, to reflect deeply on what is unfolding before us.

This is not merely a political issue; it is a spiritual one.



Scripture reminds us that the enemy prowls like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. We must not be blind to the times we are living in.



Now, more than ever, our nation must turn to prayer. We must humble ourselves, seek divine guidance, and stand united against forces that seek to erode our values, destroy human dignity, and obliterate our national identity.



This is a moment for solemn reflection, repentance, and intensified prayer. Zambia must not lose its soul.

May God have mercy on our nation.

Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First