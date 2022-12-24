THE CIVIL SERVICE IS IN DISARAY- MUNDUBILE

……. as the FP Presidential hopeful says, the Civil Service has been distabilised and can’t deliver

Kelvin Sichizya

Kasama-December 23, 2022- PF Presidential hopeful and leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian MUNDUBILE says the Civil Service in Zambia may no longer be as committed to deliver service because it has been distabilised and was now in DISARAY

And Mr. Mundubile says Civil Servants are now being victimized and are accused of working for the opposition PF when in fact they were only working for the government of the day when PF was in power and are now loyal to the UPND because that’s what is expected of them as engines of development and a country

Speaking on radio Mano and Kasama radio in Kasama this evening, Mr. Mundubile who is MPOROKOSO CENTRAL member of Parliament said government workers were now operating in fear which he said was affecting delivery because they are afraid of being targeted for dismisal

He said the ruling UPND was destroying the Civil Service and today or in the future, no government would operate effectively with a civil service that was always scared of the political leadership and called on the UPND government to respect public service workers because they were the implementers of all government programs.

He said within the PF, there was calm and peace and looking forward to the incoming convention where members would elect their leader and advised Provincial Ministers and their Permanent Secretaries to adequately offer correct advice to President Haakainde Hichilema

Mr. Mundubile said the Zambian people had, on their own, realized the mistake they made to elect the UPND government and said this should have nothing to do with the civil Servants ” to the extent of targeting them for dismissal for no reason.

” Very hadworking civil Servants are no longer putting their very best in government programms because they are working under fear”, he said.

And the PF aspiring Presidential candidate has assured the nation that all the candidates seeking election as PF President at the forthcoming convention were working together peacefully

“Even today Friday, I was with my colleagues Given Lubinda, the Acting PF President and all other aspiring candidates and we will continue to be together as one”, said Hon. Mundubile.