The Constitutional Court ruling presents a golden opportunity for Mr Lungu to become a statesman

By Tuesday Bwalya

The conclusion of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) case involving Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu marks an important moment in Zambia’s political history.

For Mr Lungu, the ruling of the ConCourt although painful presents a unique opportunity to retire from active politics and embrace a legacy of statesmanship. It is time for Mr Lungu’s family to sit him down and make him see that he is harming himself as he continues walking a political path. The man (Mr Lungu) is in a weak position to win anything including the 2026 elections as the ground had shifted politically in 2021. Zambians do not go back but always move forward.

The family of Mr Lungu should not allow politically treacherous people to continue leading Mr Lungu to self self-destructive road. It is time for Mr Lungu to realise that the United Party for National Development (UPND) under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) is in charge of the country. And all Mr Lungu can do is to step away from political contention and become a guiding elder for the nation.

Losing a legal or political battle can be disheartening, especially when it involves one’s political career and aspirations.

However, history is replete with great leaders who rose above setbacks to serve their nations in ways that transcend politics. Mr Lungu, having served as Zambia’s sixth president, is well placed to make this transition. By choosing to step back, he can demonstrate humility, respect for the rule of law, and a commitment to national unity which are qualities that define true statesmanship.

Becoming a statesman does not mean retreating into obscurity. On the contrary, it involves leveraging one’s experience and influence to mentor future leaders, promote national dialogue, and contribute to societal progress. Statesmen are remembered not for clinging to power but for their wisdom, foresight, and ability to foster reconciliation. Mr Lungu has a chance to join the ranks of global leaders who, after leaving office, became powerful agents of peace and development. For example, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda (KK), after losing the 1991 general elections attempted to come back but he quickly realised that to continue fighting in a political ring could further injure his legacy. Therefore, he quit politics and became a statesman. KK dedicated his post-presidency years to humanitarian work and regional peacebuilding.

Mr Lungu should invest the remainder of his life on this earth in building bridges and galvanising developmental efforts in the country instead of continuing to sulk. Zambia’s democratic journey, like that of many nations, has not been without its challenges. Political polarisation and contentious elections have at times threatened to undermine national cohesion. As a former president, Mr Lungu has an unparalleled opportunity to bridge these divides. Further, by advocating for dialogue and reconciliation, Mr Lungu can help heal the wounds of political rivalry. His involvement in non-partisan initiatives aimed at fostering unity would signal his commitment to Zambia’s greater good. Such efforts would not only enhance his legacy but also strengthen Zambia’s democratic fabric.

Mr Lungu has an opportunity to channel his energy into championing national development initiatives. Whether through education, health, or economic empowerment programmes, his leadership could make a significant impact. Establishing a foundation focused on key national priorities could serve as a powerful vehicle for his vision. For instance, Mr Lungu can come up with a foundation focusing on sectors such as agriculture, climate change, education, or healthcare. Such contributions would help mend his damaged legacy and become a respectable man in Zambia and beyond.

I wish also to state that at a regional level, Zambia has a proud history of contributing to regional peace, a legacy that Mr Lungu can extend. Whether as an envoy, mediator, or advisor, his involvement in African affairs would enhance his standing as a statesman and underscore Zambia’s commitment to the continent’s progress. The continent of Africa needs statesmen to help resolve so many issues which the Continent is facing. Mr Lungu should prioritise this than continue to fight to go back to the State House

.

I am sorry to say that his recent actions and behaviour can be likened to a man who is banging his forehead against the wall. This is a pursuit in futility for Mr Lungu and it may end badly for him and his supporters. Mr Lungu and his supporters should know that ultimately, the measure of a leader is not just what they achieve in office but how they contribute to society afterward. Mr Lungu’s legacy will be shaped by the choices he makes in this pivotal moment. By stepping away from active politics and embracing statesmanship, he can secure a place in history as a unifier, mentor, and advocate for progress. This is not an easy path, but it is a noble one. It requires courage, vision, and a deep sense of responsibility. Yet, the rewards are immeasurable for both Mr Lungu and Zambia. By choosing to become a statesman, he would not only elevate his standing but also contribute to the nation’s development and unity.

In conclusion, I wish to submit that as Zambia reflects on this moment, it is clear that the nation stands to benefit from Mr Lungu’s continued service not as a politician but as a statesman. The time has come for him to step back, reflect, and take a new course that has wider utility not narrow interests. By doing so, he can inspire future generations and leave a legacy that transcends politics. Mr Lungu has a choice to make between continuing a political path and that of a statesman. Being in a weak position and blinded by his selfish ambition of becoming president again, his family should help him make the correct decision to become a statesman. The nation looks to you Mr Lungu not for continued contention but for wisdom, leadership, and a commitment to the greater good. This is your moment to rise above and become the statesman Zambia needs. The path forward is clear and walk it. Embrace it, and history will remember you as one of Zambia’s greatest sons.