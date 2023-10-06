THE COPPERBELT PUBLIC RALLY TO PROCEED AS PLANNED- Socialist Party

THE COPPERBELT PUBLIC RALLY TO PROCEED AS PLANNED

By Faston Mwale, Socialist Party MCC

The Copperbelt public rally slated for 7th of October 2023 at Changanamai grounds in Kwacha will proceed as planned. The rally takes place this Saturday, 7th October 2023 from 10:00hrs to 18:00hrs.

There is no concrete position agreed yet with the police to defer the rally as is being reported in some sections of the media.

The call for a rally on the copperbelt is a brainchild of the broad sections of the struggling masses who want to converse directly with Dr. M’membe.

It is not a secret that the cost-of-living crisis we are enduring today is re-shaping the country’s political order. The UPND has spoken long enough, and nothing is working to the satisfaction of the masses.

We have been victims of deception for far too long. It is now a turn for others to speak. It is precisely time for Dr. M’membe to speak. People must hear from him too. It is the students, it is the unemployed, it is the marketeers, it is the bus and taxi drivers, it is the struggling men and women who want Dr. M’membe to speak to them.