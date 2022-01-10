PRESS STATEMENT

10 TH JANUARY 2022

THE CORRUPT ELEMENTS ARE VICIOUSLY FIGHTING BACK DAY AND NIGHT BUT THEIR DAYS ARE NUMBERED

Fighting corruption is a very risky business. World over Corrupt elements are known to be very powerful, ruthless and some lives are lost in the process. The way PF is behaving may appear strange to most Zambians. But as UPND we knew that once we start fighting corruption the same corrupt elements will fight back very viciously. President HH and the UPND are here to fulfill all campaign promises; fighting corruption is one of them.

Suddenly, most PF leaders are now behaving worse than a street hooligan. But through President HH and the UPND, Zambians must be assured that their stolen money will be brought back. As much as most Zambians are surprised by the viciousness and vulgar language coming from PF, as UPND we are not shaken by this behavior. We fully understand that the “rich” corrupt elements are fighting back day and night for their survival. But their days are numbered.

Do you recall one corrupt element openly boasting that they are stealing in order to live a comfortable life in future? Now, what do Zambians expect from such a person if he is faced with a jail sentence? He will stop at nothing, including the use of Juju in order to escape prison sentence. Are you not surprised that immediately after the August defeat these corrupt elements quickly mobilized themselves and launched a very vicious smear campaign against President HH and the UPND? Their language suddenly changed from that of Honorable Persons to that of a Ruffian.

Zambians, why is it that these corrupt elements are not telling you what new things they will do for you once they “bounce back”? The fight they have launched against President HH and UPND is not for you Zambians; forget, it’s all about personal survival of not going to prison. The aim and intentions of these crooks and thieves is to frustrate the fight against their corruption and later claim that they are innocent. We ask them to wait patiently for that day they will put on that orange work suit with letters at the back clearly written PRISONER. President HH and the UPND will never disappoint you on the fight against corruption. It’s Forward Iwe LAZO (Thief).

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter