THE COWARDICE OF BUCK-PASSING: DR. NGAMBI’S DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO SHIPWRECK GIVEN LUBINDA





Lusaka- April 4, 2026



It is a dark day for political integrity when the Chairperson of a party Electoral Commission—the very man who just yesterday swore by the “legitimacy” of Makebi Zulu’s presidency—now attempts to flee the scene of the crime by dumping the baggage of the “No-Name” convention at the doorstep of Hon. Given Lubinda.





Dr. Frank Ngambi’s latest statement is not just an admission of administrative failure; it is a blatant act of political betrayal. I wish to address his “fundamental principles” with the harsh light of reality.





1. The “Sub-Committee” Trap



Dr. Ngambi claims his committee is merely a “sub-committee” of the Central Committee and therefore bears no responsibility for the “financing modalities.” This is a hollow defense. If you are the Chairperson of Elections, you are the custodian of the process. You cannot certify the output (the result) while claiming ignorance of the input (the money and logistics). If the financing was opaque or the process compromised, your “verification” of the results is worth less than the paper it is written on.





2. Passing the Poisoned Chalice to Given Lubinda



By directing all inquiries to the “former president who presided over the party leadership” (Hon. Given Lubinda), Dr. Ngambi is attempting to insulate himself from the legal firestorm currently brewing.





3. If the Process was “Unanimous,” Why the Silence?



Dr. Ngambi claims the Central Committee “unanimously approved” the process. If that were true, why are heavyweight members like Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, and Greyford Monde—all members of that same ecosystem—petitioning against the outcome? You cannot have “unanimous approval” of a process that ends in a mass revolt by the candidates.





4. Exposing the Motive



Why is Dr. Ngambi doing this now?



To Shield Himself: He is terrified of the financial audit and the legal repercussions of the March 21 “virtual” sham.

To Undermine Lubinda: Having used Lubinda’s leadership to provide a platform for Makebi Zulu, Ngambi is now discarding Lubinda like a used tool. He wants the “President” he helped install (Zulu) to start with a clean slate by blaming all the “dirt” of the convention on the outgoing Acting President.



A Captain Deserts the Ship: Dr. Ngambi, you cannot have it both ways. You cannot be the “Independent” arbiter when it suits your narrative of a Makebi Zulu victory, and then become a “clueless subordinate” when questions of money and legality arise.





If the “No-Name” convention was a success, take the credit. If it was a sham, take the blame. But do not think the Zambian people are too blind to see you attempting to throw Given Lubinda under the bus to save your own skin. You oversaw the process; you signed the declaration; you own the mess.



Joe Mwambu



Political Analyst and Activist