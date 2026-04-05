THE CRISIS WITHIN: PARALLEL STRUCTURES UNDERMINING UPND’S UNITY AND PROGRESS

By Olden Hamabibi (Governance Analyst)

For time months now, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has found itself embroiled in a troubling internal crisis that threatens to undermine the very foundations of the party.

The emergence of parallel party structures, spearheaded by certain councilors and Members of Parliament (MPs), has raised serious concerns about loyalty, unity, and the overall direction of the party.

This situation not only jeopardizes the progress made under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) but also poses a significant challenge to the party’s core values of love, unity, and peace among its officials.

The Rise of Parallel Structures.

The formation of parallel party structures is a phenomenon that often arises in political organizations, particularly when factions within the party feel marginalized or dissatisfied with the current leadership. In the case of UPND, the actions of some councilors and MPs appear to be a direct challenge to President Hichilema’s authority and vision for the party.

By creating alternative power centers, these individuals are not only undermining the party’s cohesion but also sowing seeds of discord among officials who have long fought for a united front.

This internal strife is particularly concerning as the party gears up for the 2026 elections. The desire to win adoption and secure positions of influence has led some members to prioritize personal ambitions over the collective goals of the party.

Such behavior is reminiscent of a coup d’état, albeit one that is executed through subterfuge rather than overt rebellion. The implications of this are profound, as it threatens to fracture the party’s unity and dilute its message to the electorate.

The ongoing turmoil within UPND has not gone unnoticed by party officials. Many are disheartened by the actions of their colleagues, feeling that the spirit of collaboration and mutual respect that once defined the party is being eroded.

The lack of a unified front can lead to confusion among supporters and may alienate potential voters who are looking for a party that embodies strength and solidarity.

Moreover, the existence of parallel structures can create an environment of mistrust and suspicion among party members. Officials may begin to question the loyalty of their peers, leading to a toxic atmosphere that stifles creativity and collaboration.

This is particularly detrimental in a political landscape where unity is paramount for success. The UPND must address these issues head-on to restore faith among its members and reaffirm its commitment to the principles that brought them together in the first place.

To navigate this crisis, UPND leadership must take decisive action. First and foremost, it is essential to engage in open dialogue with all party members, including those who have formed parallel structures.

Understanding their grievances and addressing their concerns can help to mend the rifts that have developed within the party. Additionally, fostering a culture of inclusivity and transparency will be crucial in rebuilding trust among officials.

Furthermore, the party must reaffirm its commitment to its core values of love, unity, and peace. This can be achieved through team-building initiatives, workshops, and regular communication that emphasizes the importance of working together towards common goals.

By reinforcing these principles, UPND can create a more cohesive and resilient organization that is better equipped to face the challenges ahead.

The current situation within UPND serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of political unity. The emergence of parallel party structures poses a significant threat to the party’s progress and its ability to present a united front in the lead-up to the 2026 elections.

It is imperative for party leadership to address these issues promptly and effectively, fostering an environment of collaboration and mutual respect. Only then can UPND hope to regain its strength and continue its mission of serving the Zambian people with integrity and purpose.