The Crucial Need for Opposition Strategy in Zambia’s 2026 Elections



By Dr Mwelwa



Oh wretched people that we are, who shall deliver us from the hands of the UPND? This distressed cry reverberates across our land, from the bustling cities to the quiet villages. As we approach the 2026 general elections, it’s increasingly clear that we are caught in a web of political manipulation and missed opportunities.



Amid this storm of uncertainty, the recent proposal by Mwangala Zaloumis, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), threatens to further complicate our electoral process. By suggesting a four-day delay in announcing presidential election results, she has opened a Pandora’s box of potential crises. While the ECZ claims this change is necessary, it could lead to unrest, mistrust, and even fraud.



However, amid these reforms and the ruling party’s maneuverings, the opposition remains oddly passive. The truth is, the opposition often cries foul over election losses, blaming the system, but fails to take necessary steps to secure a victory. They are negligent in planning and organizing, unable to counter the strength and strategy of the incumbents.



From the outset, President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government have been meticulously plotting to extend their hold on power. They’ve placed allies in critical positions, from the judiciary to the ECZ, and even strategically positioned head teachers who can influence electoral outcomes by serving as returning officers. This comprehensive strategy highlights the ruling party’s grasp on long-term planning and execution.



In stark contrast, the opposition seems to wander aimlessly. They rely too much on chance and voter sentiment, hoping for a miraculous “wind of change” to blow in their favor. This is not only naive but dangerously ineffective. They fail to recognize that modern elections require robust strategies, careful planning, and dynamic leadership.



While the UPND government is busy managing voter sentiment, addressing key issues like exchange rates and food prices to secure support, the opposition remains disorganized. They lack a consistent message and fail to present a clear and compelling alternative to the current government. They are, in essence, a protest movement without a solid plan or vision for the future.



The ruling party’s tactics extend to manipulating the legal system to their advantage, potentially sidelining opposition leaders through corruption charges. Yet, the opposition continues to act as though electoral victories can be won solely on the merit of being different from the ruling party. They underestimate the power of incumbency and the meticulous planning that the UPND has employed to stay ahead.



As a result, the Zambian people find themselves asking: “Oh wretched people that we are, who shall deliver us from the hands of UPND?” The opposition must shake off its complacency and step up with a strategic, organized effort. They must build a strong foundation that can withstand the ruling party’s strategies and truly challenge their hold on power.



The ECZ’s proposal to delay announcing election results should not be the scapegoat for the opposition’s failures. It’s crucial for the opposition to focus on ensuring transparency and efficiency in the electoral process while addressing their own shortcomings. Only by doing so can they restore public trust and offer a genuine alternative to the Zambian people.



As we edge closer to the 2026 elections, Zambia stands at a crucial juncture. The opposition must awaken to the reality that winning an election requires more than just good intentions and hope. It demands strategic planning, strong leadership, and a clear, compelling vision for the future.



If the opposition can rise to this challenge, they might just answer the desperate cry of our people: “Oh wretched people that we are, who shall deliver us from the hands of UPND?” Only then can we hope to save our democracy and build a future that honors the spirit of Zambia.



Follow my page for great posts