‘The day of reckoning is coming!’ Trump hints at major ICE operation targeting blue state

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday of a coming “day of reckoning and retribution” for the Democratic-led state of Minnesota as he doubled down on support for the controversial deportation operations taking place across the North Star State.

“Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention?” Trump wrote Tuesday on his social media platform Truth Social.

“All the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood and send them back to the prisons and mental institutions from where they came, most in foreign Countries who illegally entered the USA [through] Sleepy Joe Biden’s HORRIBLE Open Border’s Policy. Every place we go, crime comes down.”

Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents have been swarming the state of Minnesota in the wake of the alleged welfare fraud scheme, and have been met with fierce resistance from protestors. Things turned deadly last week after the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good, an incident that led Trump to deploy more than 100 additional ICE agents to the state.

“In Chicago, despite a weak and incompetent Governor and Mayor fighting us all the way, a big improvement was made. Thousands of Criminals were removed!” Trump continued.

“Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people. FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!”