The Deafening Diplomatic Silence: Western Embassies Turning A Blind Eye To Rights Violations By UPND Govt- Sensio Banda

THE DEAFENING DIPLOMATIC SILENCE: WESTERN EMBASSIES TURNING A BLIND EYE TO RIGHTS VIOLATIONS BY UPND GOVERNMENT.

The previous administration faced criticism from Western nations for infringements on human rights and constitutional violations, eventually leading to a change in leadership. This condemnation was driven by a commitment to democracy and the rule of law. However, the continued violations by the current government under the UPND party have not been met with the same level of scrutiny from Western embassies, prompting questions about the inconsistency in their response to rights abuses in Zambia. The lack of vocal opposition to these ongoing breaches raises concerns about why there appears to be a shift in stance.

The key to understanding this situation is found in their self-interests. It should come as no shock that Western embassies have remained quiet, for those well-versed in global diplomacy and capitalistic inclinations know that these nations prioritize their strategic and economic goals above all else. They will align with actions that benefit their objectives, even if it means overlooking human rights abuses and breaches of constitutional norms. This hushed response is driven by the desire to maintain access to our vital minerals and valuable natural resources both now and in the future.

Given the lack of action from Western powers, it is incumbent upon the Zambian people to take up the responsibility of combatting human rights violations and constitutional breaches by the UPND government. The pursuit of justice and accountability must stem from internal efforts, rather than depending on external intervention.

If the West does eventually decide to join the fight against these violations, it will likely be on their terms and according to their interests. Therefore, it is imperative that Zambia takes ownership of its democratic processes and holds its leaders accountable for their actions. Waiting for external validation or support may only delay the progress towards true democracy and respect for human rights.

The conspicuous absence of criticism from Western embassies regarding the human rights abuses perpetrated by the UPND government serves as a potent illustration of the intricate dynamics in international relations and capitalistic inclinations. Though disheartening that influential entities have refrained from denouncing these violations, it underscores the need for Zambia to assert control over its future.

The fight against human and constitutional breaches must be led by the people themselves, with a strong sense of determination and unity. Only then can true progress be made toward a society that upholds the rights and dignity of all its citizens. The onus is on Zambia to rise to the occasion and demand accountability from those in power, regardless of the geopolitical interests at play.

In the end, true democracy cannot be bestowed from abroad but must be cultivated from within. The silence of the Western embassies may be deafening, but it should serve as a rallying cry for the Zambian people to stand up for what is right and just. The fight for human rights and constitutional norms is not an easy one, but it is a battle worth fighting for the future generations to come.

The Struggle Continues

Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province