The death rate in my industry is becoming too alarming” – Iyabo Ojo cries out following Junior Pope’s death

Nollywood was thrown into mourning on the 10th of April due to the death of Nollywood legend Junior Pope.

The talented actor lost his life in a boating accident, and this caused a lot of grief in the industry.

Actress Iyabo Ojo came out on Instagram to share how saddened she was about his death. In the post she made, Iyabo spoke about how devastating and and heartbreaking the news of Junior Pope’s death was.

Iyabo Ojo also spoke about the other young people in the boat with Junior Pope had died, and how they had gone too soon.

At the end of her post, Iyabo Ojo spoke about the alarming rate at which actors were dying in the Nigerian industry, and her analysis might just be accurate.

Within four months of being in 2024, Nollywood has announced the death of at least four actors who have all made their mark in the movie industry.