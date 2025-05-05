The Delilah Deception: How UPND Betrayed the Trust of the Zambian People

In the Bible, Delilah gained Samson’s trust, only to betray him by revealing the secret of his strength to his enemies. Her beauty, charm, and sweet words masked her true intentions.

Similarly, the UPND came to power cloaked in promises of hope, unity, economic revival, and good governance. They captured the hearts of Zambians young and old, employed and unemployed with pledges that seemed genuine and sincere.

But what followed was betrayal, jobs for the Youth? Still just empty promises four years in office, yet unemployment remains high.

The Cost of Living? Skyrocketing. Mealie meal, fuel, and electricity prices continue to rise.

Loadshedding? Persistent and crippling our homes and businesses remain in darkness.

Respect for the Constitution? We now hear whispers of constitutional amendments, not to strengthen democracy, but to entrench political power.

Freedom of Expression? Shrinking fast. Journalists, activists, and even ordinary citizens face harassment simply for speaking the truth.

The UPND, like Delilah, slowly shaved off the strength of the people’s trust while they rested in hope. Today, Zambians like Samson have awakened, betrayed and weakened by the very people they empowered.

History warns us of women like Delilah, Jezebel, and Athaliah figures who rose through charm and ended in destruction. UPND’s sweet talk has turned into bitter reality.

Their promises were not tools of transformation, but weapons of control. They gained power through deception not to serve the people, but to rule over them.

It is time for the people of Zambia to break free from the Delilahs of our time. We deserve leadership grounded in truth, transparency, and loyalty to the people not betrayal masked as progress.

Let this be the wake-up call, never again shall Zambia be misled by charm without character or promises without delivery.

Today, Zambians are insulted simply for asking basic questions like when the price of mealie meal will be reduced to K50, or when fuel will be K12 and when will load shedding is going to end? as UPND had promised.

Simpamba Abraham

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu!