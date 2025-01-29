The “Devil” is always in the detail-About the Presidential Visit to Japan



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



I found an announcement on the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, of a visit of the Zambian President to Japan with a detailed program outlined.





Zambia had not made its own announcement yet.



I wondered why.



Because this was an equally important visit.



I know that the Energy summit organized by the Government of the Union Republic of Tanzania and the Mission 300 (an AfDB ambitious project to connect 300million Africans to electricity), the World Bank Group and global commercial partners.





My mind raced.



Why? Will the President travel in light of recent speculations? Is there consideration to that extent? Or is the foreign affairs team too preocuppied with the current assignment in Tanzania to make the announcement ahead of Japan?





A few hours later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, finally, made its own announcement.



Now Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Hon. Eng. Collins Nzovu, a dear brother of mine, found my sharing of the announcemnt by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, amusing.





He posted on my thread; “Voluntary Spokesperson after sensing trouble.”



He was supported by UPND activist and his former junior at the Ministry of Green Environment, Larry Mweetwa and others.



He posted this because of the recent tumultuous event of the past weekend, where there has been intense social-media speculations about the health of the President.





The Zambia Police have proceeded to issue their own warning against persons in general speculating on the health of the President and have named me in particular and threatened me with an arrest.



Some UPND officals or supporters, not to be outdone, have outrightly threatened my life, calling for my “liquidation” or that I should be thrown in prison and the “key thrown away”.





Now this is the trouble with the UPND.



All my postings, musings, articles and jokes have meaning and have an intended outcome.



But they never see the details.



Like we say, God is in the detail, so is the Devil in the detail!





The small details can be very complicated and potentially cause problems.



For example, the President will visit the Aichi Prefecture (region), the home of Toyota Motor Corporation and the City of Kyoto, the former capital city of Japan and the cultural hub of Japan hosting one of the oldest municipalities in the world founded in 794 AD.





Japan also holds some of the best EV battery manufacturing companies such as Panasonic.



Infact, Japan, China and South Korea industries are leading in this sector in the world which makes Zambia, which has copper, manganese, cobalt, nickel, essential critical minerals to the revolutionary EV technology, an inevitable critical bilateral partner





Or like how Japan has some of the world’s best hospitals including the best Stroke and Neurosurgery Centres.



Anyway, if we discuss hospitals, they will accuse us of speculating on the health of the President, which apparently is now a serious criminal offence.





So my dear brother, Hon. Eng. Collins Nzovu, my post was not about seeking a job or seeking favours, or preventing an arrest or raising a white flag in surrender!



It’s about the visit and the likely benefits that Zambia may yield. And I expected you and your friends to discuss those critical issues.