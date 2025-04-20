The Digital Guardian: A Story of Cyber Justice



By Tobbius Hamunkoyo – 19/04/25



The warm aroma of chibwantu in tonga (munkoyo in bemba ) filled the air as i took another sip, letting the familiar taste settle on my tongue.I spent a few hours combing through the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025 last night ,on my mind buzzing with thoughts on what it meant for Zambia’s digital landscape and how others understand it. As a lawyer, i have seen some laws evolve with time, but this one, i realized, was different as it sparked some national and controversial debate. It was a battle cry, a shield, and a sword all in one.



For the longest time, cybercriminals had operated from the shadows, scammers fleecing unsuspecting victims, identity thieves ruining lives, predators exploiting children.I had heard it all, witnessed the devastation firsthand. But now, the law was stepping into the arena, ready to change the game.



As I skimmed through the Act’s provisions, I envisioned a digital battlefield, hackers on one side, law enforcement on the other, and innocent users caught in between.I can now ask you a question ,have you ever been a VICTIM?



A Shield Against the Darkness



The Act was designed like a fortress, structured into three parts as I observed ;



– The Foundation; setting definitions and principles like any other Law.

– The Offenses ; listing crimes like hacking, fraud, and cyber terrorism.

– The Weapons; empowering law enforcement with search and seizure tools, surveillance capabilities, and international cooperation.



Then i saw it clearly, Zambia had entered the cyber battlefield fully armed.



The strongest part of the law? The protection of children. Sections 15 to 18 were not just words on paper, they were safeguards against the horrors of exploitation, very important.I thought of the innocent faces, the young ones lured into online traps, manipulated by faceless predators. The law did not just recognize the problem; it tackled it with fierce determination, imposing penalties of up to 25 years for those who sought to harm children in digital spaces, very progressive.



Cyber terrorism was another beast the law refused to tolerate. Section 24 of the cyber crime Act left no room for mercy, life imprisonment for those who dared to weaponize cyberspace against national security, very important.



And then, there was the global reach—extradition clauses, international legal assistance, a clear acknowledgment that cybercrime does not respect borders .



The Shadows That Linger



But as i read further, unease crept in. The sword of justice was sharp, but was it too sharp? Some sections felt vague, leaving room for interpretation that could be dangerous. What did it truly mean to “harass” or “humiliate” someone online? The words seemed subjective, and i knew that vague laws could be used unfairly.



Privacy, too, was under siege. Sections 27 to 32 gave law enforcement extraordinary access to personal data, but where were the checks and balances? Who would ensure that this power is not abused? Could a government use it to monitor citizens unjustly ? I shuddered at the thought.



Then there was Section 10, the prohibition of recording private conversations without notice. A noble idea, but one riddled with complications. Whistleblowers, journalists, and even ordinary citizens needed the ability to expose corruption, yet the law placed barriers in their way. Was justice being silenced? no in Zambia evidence obtained illegally is admissible in our courts.



And what about the Cyber Security Act? The overlapping definitions between laws felt like a maze, a bureaucratic tangle that could confuse enforcers and lawyers alike. I frowned, if the law was not crystal clear , cybercriminals might find loopholes to escape justice.



Lessons from Beyond the Borders



Flipping through my notes, I thought about South Africa’s Cybercrimes Act No. 19 of 2020 .They had safeguards Zambia did not. Judicial oversight, explicit privacy protections, measures that kept power in check. Was that what Zambia’s law was missing?



The Budapest Convention on Cybercrime had also paved the way for global standards. The Zambian Act aligned with it in many ways—but where was the emphasis on data protection, individual rights, and proportionality? These were the missing pieces of the puzzle.



A Step Forward, But Not Without Warnings



As the last drops of chibwantu disappeared, I leaned back on my lazy man’s chair, contemplating the path ahead. The Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025 was no doubt a landmark move one that gave Zambia the tools to combat the new-age battlefield of cyber threats. It was a beacon of protection, but without careful refinement, it could also cast shadows of overreach and suppression .



The law is here. The battle had begun. The question remained, Would Zambia wield this power wisely?

Emmanuel Mwamba Binwell Mpundu Miles Sampa Christopher Kang’ombe Mapalo Mapalo Dr Chris Zimani Zimba Chanoda Frackson Ngwira and others came and learn.