The Dinka tribe of South Sudan has the tallest set of people in the world.

The Dinka people of South Sudan are known for their height, and are believed to be the tallest people in the world. The average height of a Dinka man is 182.6 cm (5 ft 11.9 in), and the average height of a Dinka woman is 172.7 cm (5 ft 8 in). This is significantly taller than the average height of people in other parts of the world.

There are a few possible reasons for the Dinka’s tall stature. One possibility is that their diet is rich in protein and calcium, which are essential for growth. Another possibility is that their genetics play a role. The Dinka are a Nilotic people, and other Nilotic groups are also known for their height.

Whatever the reason, the Dinka’s tall stature is a source of pride for them. They see it as a sign of their good health and vitality. And it’s no wonder that they’re proud of their height – after all, they are the tallest people in the world!

Here are some other interesting facts about the Dinka people:

They are a Nilotic people, which means that they are descended from a group of people who migrated to Africa from the Middle East thousands of years ago.

They are the largest ethnic group in South Sudan, accounting for about 18% of the population.

They are a pastoral people, which means that they raise cattle and other livestock.

They are a patrilineal society, which means that property and inheritance are passed down through the male line.

They are a warrior culture, and their men are traditionally trained in the use of spears and shields.

The Dinka are a fascinating people with a rich culture and history. Their tall stature is just one of the many things that makes them unique.