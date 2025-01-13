The Disturbing Trend of Labeling Critics as “Bitter”- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

The Disturbing Trend of Labeling Critics as “Bitter”

By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

In a healthy democracy, truth must never be silenced — yet an alarming pattern has emerged among some United Party for National Development (UPND) officials and sympathizers. Whenever citizens, commentators, or political analysts speak truth to power or offer honest criticism of President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, they are quickly dismissed and branded with a demeaning label — “bitter.”

This raises fundamental questions: Why do they find it so intolerable when President Hichilema is held accountable? Why should telling the truth about governance failures or holding leaders to their promises be seen as an act of malice? Democracy demands honest scrutiny, debate, and dissent. A leader who genuinely champions transparency, as President Hichilema pledged, should not just tolerate but embrace criticism as a necessary force for progress and better governance.

Should the citizens suffering under economic strain, skyrocketing living costs, or poor service delivery be expected to stay silent? Do the President’s supporters believe Zambians should pretend that everything is perfect, even as they endure the harsh realities of a struggling economy or unmet campaign promises? Silence in the face of wrong is complicity. Speaking out is not bitterness — it is patriotism. Constructive criticism is the backbone of a thriving democracy. It holds power to account, strengthens institutions, and demands better for the people.

Even more troubling is the growing culture of portraying President Hichilema as a messianic figure, beyond reproach. Hero worship, no matter how charismatic the leader, is dangerous. It erodes critical thinking and blinds a nation to flaws that need correction. Every leader is human and prone to mistakes. A strong democracy ensures its leaders are reminded of their humanity, not elevated to untouchable status. President Hichilema’s legacy will not be built on praise but on his willingness to confront hard truths and serve the people honestly.

Dismissing critics as “bitter” does nothing to address the substance of their concerns. It is a deflection tactic that fails to tackle the root causes of discontent. Governance failures, economic challenges, and policy missteps cannot be fixed by silencing dissenting voices. Instead, they require honest introspection, a commitment to reform, and dialogue with those brave enough to challenge the status quo.

In conclusion, branding truth-tellers as “bitter” undermines the very principles of democracy that President Hichilema vowed to uphold. True leadership listens — even when the truth is uncomfortable. To build a better Zambia, this administration must value and encourage constructive criticism, recognizing it as a cornerstone of progress. Criticism is not an act of bitterness — it is the soul of democracy, and the voice of a people demanding better.

To the President’s supporters: it is not enemies who point out where things are going wrong — it is the citizens who care deeply about their country. Ignore their voices at your peril.