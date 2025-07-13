The Divine Hand: How God Prepared Hakainde Hichilema’s Team



By Timmy



The story of President Hakainde Hichilema’s rise to power is an example of his unwavering determination and the divine hand that has guided him. Despite numerous challenges and attempts to break him down, President Hichilema has remained strong and focused on his vision for Zambia.





The PF’s Failed Plan



The Patriotic Front (PF) thought they had a foolproof plan to block President Hichilema from contesting in the 2021 elections by buying off key members of his party, including Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) and Dr. Canisius Banda. However, their plan backfired, and the PF lost the elections despite investing heavily in poaching these high-profile defectors.





God’s Sovereignty



It is clear that God was at work, separating the good eggs from the bad ones. The defection of GBM and Dr. Banda to the PF did not bring the desired results, and instead, it seemed to strengthen President Hichilema’s resolve. The PF’s plan to use these defectors to sabotage the UPND ultimately failed, and President Hichilema emerged victorious in the 2021 elections.





A Strong Leader



President Hichilema’s strength and resilience are an example of his character and leadership. Despite being taken to court and prison, he remained focused on his vision for Zambia. The attempts to break him down only seemed to strengthen his resolve, and he continued to lead his party with conviction.





A Lesson for All



The story of President Hichilema’s rise to power is a lesson for all. It shows that with determination, hard work, and a clear vision, one can overcome even the most daunting challenges. It also highlights the importance of integrity and leadership in achieving success.





President Hakainde Hichilema’s journey to the presidency is an example of his strong leadership and the divine hand that has guided him. Despite numerous challenges and attempts to sabotage his political career, he has remained focused and determined. The failed plan of the PF to block him from contesting in the 2021 elections is a clear indication that God was working in his favor. President Hichilema’s victory is a reminder that with God on your side, nothing is impossible.





