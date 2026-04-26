THE DOUBLE LIFE OF MANDELA: THE SECRET IDENTITY THAT FOOLED APARTHEID SPIES



In one of the most daring chapters of the anti-apartheid struggle, Nelson Mandela slipped past authorities using the identity of Soweto businessman David Motsamai





Known as “Oom Day,” Motsamai was no ordinary figure he was a wealthy bootlegger, football patron, and a founding force behind South Africa’s professional soccer scene. Back in the 1950s, Mandela then a rising lawyer had even represented him in court, forging a link that would later prove crucial.





By 1962, as Mandela secretly travelled across Africa for Umkhonto we Sizwe, he adopted Motsamai’s name on false travel documents to evade capture. In a remarkable twist, the two men even shared the same birthday July 18 though they were born eight years apart.





Motsamai’s affluent status helped him navigate apartheid’s harsh restrictions, making his identity the perfect cover in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse.