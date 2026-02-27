The ECL family is the one delaying the burial of Edgar Lungu and not Government- Speaker Nelly Mutti

Family, not government holds key to Lungu’s burial

THE family of the late former President Edgar Lungu, is the only authority that can withdraw the ongoing burial case in the South African Supreme Court, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has said.

The speaker was responding to Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa, who in parliament yesterday questioned why Lungu has not yet been laid to rest.

Sampa described the delay as unchristian, contrary to Zambian culture and values, adding that it undermines the nation’s principles.

He appealed to Vice President Mutale Nalumango and Minister of Justice Princess Kasune to intervene, and urged Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha to withdraw the case.

“I am appealing that we bury President Lungu so that this country can move forward. I urge the Vice President and Minister of Justice to speak to the Attorney General to withdraw the case and allow us to lay our president to rest.”

” He is your former president and our president, let us unite and ensure he is buried, eight months after his passing,” Sampa said.

In response, Mutti emphasised that the government has no authority to act in the matter.

“If there is anyone who can withdraw the matter, it is the Lungu family. They are the ones who went to court. How can the Vice President or Minister of Justice withdraw a matter they didn’t start or bring? Get your facts right,” she said.

She also directed Sampa to help facilitate the return of Lungu’s body to Zambia for burial.

“Matero MP, you even make us laugh as if this is a joke, but it’s a serious matter. I thought the ball was in your court, being the leader on that side. Why can’t you ensure the body is brought back so it can be buried? We all have a role to play, but I believe you have a bigger responsibility here, and we are waiting on you to act,” she stated.

Lungu, passed away on June 5, 2025, but he remains unburied eight months later due to an ongoing legal dispute between his family and the Zambian government over the repatriation and final resting place of his remains.

On February 9, the Lungu family appealed against the judgment of the Pretoria High Court which ordered Lungu’s remains to be handed over to the Zambian government for repatriation and burial in this country.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba February 27, 2026