"THE ECL LEGACY WILL LIVE ON," GIVEN LUBINDA



Pretoria. Tue. June 10, 2025



In an emotional speech at the memorial service of late President Lungu in Pretoria, South Africa this morning, PF Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda expressed pain that despite building roads, ECL was not allowed to jog on them by the current regime.

He said that despite ECL building airports, he was not allowed to fly out to seek medical attention and that despite him building markets, he could not be allowed to go to the market.





Lubinda in near tears lauded ECL for his amazing character that was non reactionary and absolutely resilient.





He said the former President should have been given the dignity and respect he deserved after serving the nation with diligence and passion.





“We waited for the announcement of his death. It did not come from the head of state nor from the government. It came from his daughter. Why? Hon. Lubinda asked, perturbed.





Hon. Lubinda thanked the late former President ECL for having being a wonderful leader and thanked his wife, Mrs Esther Lungu, for having allowed him to serve the nation.





” We are sorry this has happened, “.he said.



“My dear President, Friend and Leader, you achieved.



You have gone devoid of hate . Your spirit will flourish. Farewell, my president . The fight has just begun.” He said .



