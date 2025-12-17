THE EVER-CHANGING STORIES ABOUT MUNDUBILE



Every time one allegation fails, a new one emerges. This is the pattern many Zambians are observing:





1️⃣ “He is a UPND project.”

No meeting, no proof, no evidence — only repetition.



2️⃣ “ECL never supported him.”

Yet he was appointed to senior parliamentary positions under President Edgar Lungu. This fact is often ignored.





3️⃣ “He will be arrested over road contracts.”

Years have passed. There has been no arrest, no charges, and no case.



4️⃣ “He disrespects Hon. Lubinda.”

Political rivalry is repeatedly framed as misconduct, without clear facts.





5️⃣ “He organised cadres to boo Hon. Lubinda.”

No instruction has been produced. Guilt is assumed by association.



6️⃣ “His MPs voted for Bill 7.”

Members of Parliament vote individually. Context such as pressure, fear, or inducements is rarely acknowledged.





When one story collapses, another is created.

Not evidence — just noise.



The real question remains:

After all these failed accusations… what will the next allegation be?