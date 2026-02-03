THE EXTENT OF UPND’S CORRUPTION WILL BE SEEN AFTER THEY LEAVE OFFICE – KALABA



…wonders why ministers under investigation are being shielded.





LUSAKA, TUESDAY, FEBRUARY, 03, 2026



CITIZENS First party President Harry Kalaba says the extent of corruption under the UPND Government will be seen after they are voted out of office in August this year.





Speaking when he featured on ‘Let the People Talk’ program on Radio Phoenix this morning, Mr. Kalaba charged that the UPND is the most corrupt government in the history of Zambia.



Mr. Kalaba wondered why some ministers who are under investigation for corrupt practices are being shielded and their identities are hidden.





“The UPND came into government for their own benefit, they are the most corrupt as seen in the history of Zambia. Zambians will be able to see the extent of UPND corruption when they leave office this year. In 2021 we warned Zambians not to vote for the UPND and we still have some people who are even reglecting voting out ECL,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“This is the government that wants the names of ministers who are under investigation for corruption not to be published for the public to know. How can we fight corruption like that,” the CF leader wondered.





And Mr. Kalaba said contrary to assertions by some sections of society, his party is not being selfish by opting to field its own candidates in by-elections as opposed to rallying behind one opposition candidate.



He said the Citizens First Party was not formed to escort individuals into forming government but to provide leadership that addresses the needs of ordinary Zambians.





“Leadership should be about the people. We are not here to escort anyone into forming government but to address the real needs that are affecting our people such as flooding and by doing so we are not being selfish,” Mr. Kalaba said.