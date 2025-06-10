The family of  ECL says it is not yet clear when his remains will arrive in Zambia- Given Lubinda

Acting PF President Hon. Given Lubinda: Uncertainty Remains Over Arrival of Late President Lungu’s Body





Acting Patriotic Front (PF) President, Hon. Given Lubinda, has told members of the press that there is still uncertainty regarding the date and time the body of the late Sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, will be repatriated to Zambia.





Speaking during a press briefing, Hon. Lubinda said that both the party and the state are currently awaiting official communication from the late President’s family before confirming funeral arrangements.





“There is still no clear indication as to when the body of the late President Lungu will arrive in the country,” Lubinda stated. “The State is also engaging with the party leadership, but any confirmation will only follow once the family has provided the necessary details.”





He emphasized the importance of respecting the wishes and privacy of the family during this difficult time, adding that all stakeholders are working closely to ensure that the funeral proceedings reflect the dignity and honor befitting a former Head of State.



June 9, 2025

©️ KUMWESU