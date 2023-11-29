THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION IN THIS COUNTRY HAS FAILED

… If it has to succeed, it has to start with Hakainde himself – Dr M’membe

Lusaka, Wednesday, November 29, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Leader of the opposition Socialist Party (SP) Fred M’membe has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of enriching himself to a point where he fails to disclose what he owns.

This comes amid calls from various civil society organisations for the Head of State to declare his assets.

For far too long, the calls have seemingly been falling on deaf ears as no sign of willingness to do so has been shown to the Zambian.

And in a video posted on his page; https://fb.watch/oCuGmfmn_H/?mibextid=Nif5oz , Dr M’membe said the fight against corruption will only yield positive results if it starts with the President.

“He is busy enriching himself to a point where he can’t even disclose what he owns. The fight against corruption in this country has failed. If it has to succeed it has to start with Hakainde himself,” he said.

“A probe of his business interest and how those business interests are connected to the whole economy. Without that, forget about the fight against corruption. And you will never see it because Hakainde is not ready to probe himself.”

He disclosed that there are reports about corruption in the country without naming who are the people perpetrating the retrogressive vice.

“There are reports even from his own friends about corruption in Zambia but they are not saying who is corrupt. Why, because the corruption fight in this country has to start with Hakainde himself,” he said.