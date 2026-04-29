The First Lady Is Not a Politician, Leave Mutinta Hichilema Out of the Edgar Lungu Debate





As a concerned Zambian, a lawyer,an author and a good governance activist, I was compelled to respond to a recent video by a group of women claiming to support Hon. Brian Mundubile.

Among them is Shane Mwila Chungu, who identifies herself as a young aspiring candidate for Roma Constituency at 27 years.Their remarks targeted the First Lady, Mutinta Hichilema, and the Vice President, Mutale Nalumango. While freedom of expression is a constitutional right, leadership demands discipline, in my view , in politics, you do not simply speak anyhow, you study issues, understand context, and use the correct channels.





Let us be clear and respectful here, the First Lady is not a political office bearer under the Constitution of Zambia. Her role, shaped by Zambian history and tradition, is supportive ,focused on social causes, unity, and complementing the work of his Excellence President Hakainde Hichilema.





Dragging Mutinta Hichilema into partisan disputes is not only misplaced, it is dishonestly presented politically. Equally, the Vice President is a constitutional office holder whose role is to assist the President in executing government functions and policy, not to act as spokesperson on every sensitive or legal matter.





Respect for these offices is not optional; it is a reflection of our national values.

To Ms. Mwila Chungu and her colleagues, politics requires humility and respect, especially toward those who have served before you.

Respect elderly women in leadership and learn from experienced figures such as Dr Dora Siliya, Sylvia Masebo,Dr Mizinga Melu, and Dr Mukwandi Chibesakunda, among many others. Leadership is not noise; it is wisdom Mama , timing, and judgment. In politics and leadership, you must assess and measure risks, you must know who to challenge, when to speak, and when silence is the wiser path.





Furthermore, this matter has been ongoing for months and is partly before the courts. It is a basic legal principle that issues under judicial consideration should not be publicly debated recklessly, as doing so risks contempt of court. Zambia has proper channels of communication.





Constitutionally, you may wish to know that under Article 177, the duty to advise and represent government in legal matters lies with the Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha SC, not the First Lady and not even the Vice President in such contexts. Traditional leaders and church bodies have already spoken in favour of unity and dignity, including the position that the late Edgar Chagwa Lungu should be buried in Zambia. Let us be truthful and objective.





In conclusion, Zambia needs mature, informed, and respectful politics. Let us remove emotion and partisan attacks from sensitive national issues. Let us protect the dignity of the First Lady, respect the constitutional role of the Vice President, and uphold the rule of law.

Politics and Leadership is not about speaking loudly in a nice wig Mama, it is about speaking wisely. If we are to build a united and respectful nation, then discipline, truth, and respect for institutions must guide us all.



By Tobbius Hamunkoyo



-Credit wagon media