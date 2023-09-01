The five “gold scam” accused Egyptians along with Oswald Diangamo have walked free after the State discontinued their espionage case through a nolle prosequi

Six suspects n the goldgate scandal freed. A Zambian national, Oswald Mulungu Diangamo and five (5) Egyptians have had their charge of espionage dropped when the DPP entered into a Nolle prosqui.



Those that remain in custody include; Shadreck Kasanda, Patrick Kawanu Jnr(Pilot), Jim Belemu(Mahogany Air),Robson Moonga, and Francis Mateyo who have been committed to the High Court for trial.